Vijay Deverakonda's Foot-tapping Songs That Can Infuse Life Into Any Party At Any Time

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry who is slowly making his way into Bollywood. As the actor gains more and more popularity, people are looking at his work more keenly which in turn has been getting him more appreciation. Some of the movies that the actor has starred in have songs that are so upbeat and peppy that they can make anyone want to join the dance floor. Take a look at some of Vijay Deverakonda’s songs that is sure to make you groove and liven up a party.

Vijay Deverakonda’s songs to party to

Canteen Song

Canteen Song from the film Dear Comrade is the perfect song to get anyone into the mood to enjoy and have a good time. The song is about young love and college romance that blossoms in the college canteen. The song has been sung by singer Karthik Rodriguez and the lyrics have been penned by Rehman. The music for the score has been provided by Justin Prabhakaran. The song is sure to get your foot tapping.

Adire Dhada Puttinde

The song from Dwaraka is the song that can warm up a person to start partying in full swing. The song stars Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Jhaveri and has been composed by Saikarthic. The song is about a boy who has fallen in love with a girl but the girl is proving hard to get and is paying no heed to the boy.

Yeththara Yeththara

Yeththara Yeththara is the perfect party song to get you grooving and propel you into the dance floor. The song is from the film Nota and stars Vijay Devarakonda, Sathyaraj, Nasser, Mehreene Pirzada, M.S. Bhaskar and Priyadarshi. The music for the song has been provided by Sam CS and it has been produced by K.E.Gnanavel Raja. The song is about a group of youngsters enjoying and having fun at a party.

Nuvve Hero

Nuvve Hero is a song that says that each man is the hero of his own story and the author of his own destiny. The upbeat rap tune of the song has been appreciated by people everywhere. The song is from the movie Meeku Maathrame Cheptha which was produced by Vardhan Deverakonda & Vijay Deverakonda. The music of the song has been composed by Sivakumar and the singers are Anurag Kulkarni, Rahul Sipligunj.

Mama Chudaroo

The song from Dear Comrade is the perfect song to dance to at a wedding, a great option for a sangeet performance with friends. The song has been sung by Naresh Iyer and written by Rehman. The music for the song has been composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

