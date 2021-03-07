Vijay Deverakonda's Movies That Won Him Several Awards; Take A Look At The List

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to return to the screens with the pan-Indian film Liger, which also marks his Bollywood debut. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and also features Ananya Panday as the female lead. The actor has given some critically acclaimed performances since he made his debut in the Telugu industry back in 2011, with the Ravi Babu directed movie Nuvvila. Scroll down to take a look at the list of awards that the actor has won for his performances in films.

Vijay Deverakonda’s award-winning performances so far

Yevade Subramanyam

Yevade Subramanyam is a 2015 movie that marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Nag Ashwin. The movie was bankrolled by Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt, with its cast including Nani, debutante Malvika Nair, Ritu Varma in pivotal alongside Krishnam Raju, Nassar and Kireeti Damaraju in supporting roles. The movie’s plot revolves around the life of a corporate man, who decides to go on a journey of self-discovery. The movie was shot in Nepal. The actor bagged the Nandi Special Jury Award for his work in the movie.

Arjun Reddy

The breakout role for Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Reddy turned out to be a critical as well as commercial success and won him several awards for his performance. The actor received the Zee Telugu Golden Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Awards South for Best Actor – Telugu. He also got nominated for the SIIMA Best Actor at the 2018 South Indian International Movie Awards and bagged the Behindwoods Gold Medal for being The South Indian Sensation.

Arjun Reddy was a Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, which was produced by Bhadrakali Pictures of Pranay Reddy Vanga. The cast also included Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju and Kanchana in pivotal roles.

Geetha Govindam

For his performance in Geetha Govindam, Vijay won the Critics Best Actor – Telugu and got nominated for the SIIMA Best Actor award at the South Indian International Movie Awards. He was also nominated for the award of Best Actor – Telugu at the Filmfare Awards South. The movie was a romantic comedy which was written as well directed by Parasuram, while Bunny Vasu bankrolled it under the banner of GA2 Pictures. The cast includes Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Nagendra Babu.

