Vijay Deverakonda 'raged' through Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru', shares intense review

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru seems to be weaving its magic, not just on the netizens, but even the celebrities. Vijay Deverakonda was the latest to shower praises on the biopic. The Arjun Reddy star revealed that many of his friends who he watched the film with cried after watching the film while he 'raged.'

Vijay Deverakonda praises Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda wrote that he had watched Soorarai Pottru with his 'big gang of friends', out of which three of them cried. He, however, kept 'raging' to see the outsider make his 'statement' and exulted over the statement eventually being made.

Watched it with a big gang of friends, all boys, 3 of them cried, I was just raging through the film and fired up to see the outsider make his statement 🔥 and a statement was made! pic.twitter.com/60dDbt84g7 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 16, 2020

The actor also had a message for director Sudha Kongara, and expressing his admiration, shared that he definitely planned to work with her. He also praised the music by GV Prakash, cinematography by Niketh Bommi and the performances of the stars.

Soorarai Potttru traces the story of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath and is based on his book. Curious to know how much of it was fictionalised, he shared that he was going to order Simply Fly.

Praises for Soorarai Potttru

Earlier, R Madhavan hailed his ‘bro’ Suriya’s performance in Soorarai Pottru as ‘fine, controlled, sincere and spirited’. The actor stated that he was ‘jealous and proud at the same time’ and that he had been 'yearning' to see the Ghajini star in such a role.

Soorarai Pottru also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, among others. The movie has also been dubbed in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

