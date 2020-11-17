Vijay Deverakonda Fans Celebrate Two Years Of Taxiwala, Say "Release Some Unseen Pics"

Vijay Deverakonda's Taxiwala has completed two years since its release and the actor’s fans have been reminiscing the 2018 film. The fans have gotten the hashtag “2 years of Taxiwala” to trend on Twitter in celebration of the film. Many fans have also been sharing their favourite moments from the film with the hashtag.

Vijay Deverakonda's Taxiwala completes two years, fans delighted

Fans on Twitter have been showering praises on the makers of Taxiwala and have applauded the acting of Vijay Deverakonda. The Taxiwala cast also has been receiving positive messages from fans in the comments. The hashtag created by fans, 2 years of Taxiwala, has been trending since morning and fans have been sharing their positive views about the film since then. The movie was released two years ago and revolved around a supernatural force. Vijay Deverakonda in the film played the role of a cab driver who carries out his day to day work normally. However, as the film progresses, the character encounters some paranormal being and realises that his cab is haunted. He thus embarks on a journey to reveal the mystery of the car and learns about several new things in the astral spectrum of life.

1Month Before,Uncut Version Of #Taxiwaala !!

has Put on Internet,10Days to Release 45mints of the movieclip been leaked by Piracy Website TamilRockers,3Days to the release Total Movie Has been Leaked.

But,

Movie Is BB.& Earned Strong At BO.

Because Of Craze.😎#2YearsofTaxiwaala pic.twitter.com/9HQ3heZkMe — Vijaydeverakonda Editors ™ (@VdoeOfficial) November 17, 2020

Fans loved the film and despite its dark and gritty premise, the film was showered with love by audiences. The movie eventually went on to become a huge hit and is looked upon as one of Vijay’s greatest hits. Currently, the actor is working on his next film titled Fighter. The movie has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and will see a huge portion of action sequences. The project is touted to be an action thriller and therefore fans are excited to watch Vijay Deverakonda in that particular character. The film will also see Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey as the female lead in the film. Besides that, the actor had announced his collaboration with director Sukumar for an ambitious film. The actor expressed his joy to be working with the director and said that he cannot wait to be on set with him as soon as possible.

