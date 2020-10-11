Vijay Sethupathi's Cameo Appearances, From 'Jigarthanda' To 'Imaikkaa Nodigal'

Vijay Sethupathi is a famous actor, producer, screenwriter, lyricist and playback singer who has worked in the Tamil film industry. He is known for his diverse and bold roles and is loved by fans. A few of his famous movies are Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010), Pizza (2012), Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012) and many more. The actor has also been seen in many movies as himself and has surprised the viewers with many cameos. Take a look at Vijay Sethupathi's cameo appearances in the article below.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi with other cast members on the sets of 'Laabam', See post here

Jigarthanda

Vijay Sethupathi was seen as himself in the film Jigarthanda that came out in 2014. The film was written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It starred Siddharth as Karthik, an aspiring filmmaker, and Bobby Simha as "Assault" Sethu in pivotal roles. This was his first cameo in a film.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya's 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' to be screened at drive-in theatres

Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam

Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam came out in 2014 and Vijay Sethupathi was seen as himself in the film. The film was written and directed by R. Parthiepan and was also produced by K. Chandramohan and another independent producer, Haresh Vikram Vijayakumar. The film starred actors Santhosh Prathap as Thamizh, Akhila Kishore as Daksha and Dinesh Natarajan as Arvind.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer 'Laabam's' shooting commences; see pics

Thirudan Police

Thirudan Police came out in 2014 and Vijay Sethupathi was seen in a special appearance in the song "Ennodu Vaa". The film was directed by debutant Caarthick Raju and produced by S. P. B. Charan. The film cast Dinesh as Vishwa, Aishwarya Rajesh as Poornima, Bala Saravanan as Vanagamudi and Nithin Sathya as the Assistant commissioner's son.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan’s next project to star Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal role?

Katha Nayagan

Katha Nayagan came out in 2017 and Vijay Sethupati was seen starring in Catherine Tresa's film. The film was directed by Tha. Muruganantham and produced by Vishnu. The film released on 8 September 2017 and did quite well at the box office.

Traffic Ramasamy

Traffic Ramasamy came out in 2018 and the actor was seen in a special role in the film. The film was co-written and directed by Vicky, an assistant of SA Chandrasekhar. The lead actors in this film were Rohini, Prakash Raj, Livingston and Ambika.

Imaikkaa Nodigal

Imaikkaa Nodigal came out in 2018 and the actor was seen in a special role in the film. His character was called Vikramadityan. The film was written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu with music composed by Hiphop Tamizha. It starred Nayanthara, Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna in lead roles.

Oh My Kadavule

Oh My Kadavule came out in 2020 and the actor was seen in a special role in the film. His character was called Kadavul. The film was written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starred Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan in the lead roles. The film released on Valentine's Day 2020.

Upcoming Cameos

Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in these movies in a special role. Take a look:

Kadaisi Vivasayi (post-production)

Corona Kumar

Promo Pic Credit: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.