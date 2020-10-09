Vijay Sethupathi's 'Muthiah Muralitharan' & Other Upcoming Biopics We Cant Keep Calm About

Biographical films have become a trend in the entertainment industry. The audiences seem to like a good movie made on a popular personality, as they get to know more about their private life as well as different aspects of their professional endeavours. From Regional Tamil cinema to Hollywood, there are several biopics in making that many are looking forward to. Here's a list:

Also Read | Madonna Takes To Her Twitter Handle To Announce That She Will Be Directing Her Own Biopic

Upcoming Biopics in Indian cinema and Hollywood

Muthiah Muralitharan

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up to take on the role of Sri Lankan cricketer, Muthiah Muralitharan in his biopic. It will be helmed by M. S. Sripathy in his directorial debut. The project is bankrolled by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures. Muralitharan is considered as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history. The right-arm off-break bowler is well-known for his record-breaking Test career. He has taken 800 wickets in Test and 534 wickets in ODIs, being the only cricketer to do so. The untitled movie is expected to begin filming soon.

Madonna

Singer, songwriter and actor Madonna is one of the most popular names around the globe. A few weeks ago, she announced that a biopic on her life is under development. Madonna, herself, will direct the project and co-write it with Academy Award Winner Diablo Cody. Amy Pascal will produce the movie for Universal-bases Pascal Pictures, along with the pop artist. Sara Zambreno and Guy Oseary will serve as executive producers. The focus of the movie will be her music, with many untold and inspiring stories that she has experienced in her life. Madonna has received several accolades in her career and is referred to as “Queen of Pop” by many.

Also Read | 'Mank' Teaser Out; David Fincher's Film Gets Theatrical And Netflix Release Date

Spencer

Twilight fame Kristen Stewart is all set to portray Princess Diana in Spencer. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the movie will show a critical weekend in the early 90s, when Diana decided that her marriage to Princes Charles was not working and that she needed to deviate from a path that put her in line to be queen one day. Deadline broke the news and stated it is a drama that takes places over three days, in one of Princess Diana’s final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in the Spencer’s Sandringham estate situated in Norfolk, England. The project is expected to commence in early 2021.

Also Read | 'The Godfather: Making Of Movie' Gets Oscar Isaac And Jake Gyllenhaal As The Leads

'83

One of the most awaited sports drama films is ’83. Directed by Kabir Khan, it will follow the life of former Indian Team Captain, Kapil Dev and his teammates, showing the real-life story of how they won the 1983 World Cup, the first one for India. The movie has an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. ’83 has been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic and a release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read | 'Shakuntala Devi' & Other Biopics That Showcase Best Achievement Of Human Spirit

Promo Image Source: Lahari Music | T-Series Youtube And madonna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.