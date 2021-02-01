Vijay Sethupathi Says 'Master' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Is Like A 'younger Brother'

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has captured the hearts and emotions of the audiences with his superlative antagonist portrayal as Bhavani in Master, which features Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist. His latest film Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj whose past work is credited with two feature films, Maanagaram (2017) and Kaithi (2019), and an anthology, apart from writing credits in the Amazon Prime Video web-series Vella Raja.

Since his debut film Aviyal, Lokesh has been receiving acclaim for his direction. His latest release Master has become a major commercial success globally despite 50 per cent occupancy rule in theatres nationwide. In a recent statement to India.com, Vijay Sethupathi said he had "immense faith" in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directing abilities.

Read more| Vijay Sethupathi Feels 'like A Kid' Whenever He Steps In Front Of The Camera; Read More

Vijay Sethupathi on Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj

According to India.com, Sethupathi described his working relationship with Lokesh, stating that he had so much faith in the director's talent that he went to the sets without reading the script. He said he knew Lokesh since the latter was working on his short films, knowing him for around seven years. He claimed that Lokesh was like his "younger brother" and a friend with whom he connected instantly.

Sethupathi also shared an interesting detail about working with Lokesh stating, he didn't read the story for Master and was only aware of the character he's playing and his co-star Thalapthi Vijay's protagonist character. He added that the trust was the reason behind the film really working well and he is thrilled to work with Lokesh in future projects. Lokesh's upcoming film is titled Vikram which will have Kamal Haasan in the lead, for which shooting commenced last October.

Read more| 'Master' Movie Cast: All About The Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Movie

More about Vijay Sethupathi in Master

In Master, Sethupathi's revenge-driven gangster uses children of a juvenile school for criminal activities. His business comes under attack when an alcoholic professor (Thalapathy Vijay) is sent to the school. Master became a massive hit upon its release on January 13, with a reported earning of around Rs 220 crore. The film has also been released for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the first major movie to shorten the gap between a theatrical and streaming release.

According to PTI, with the release of Master on OTT, a new set of audiences will discover Sethupathi, who is looking forward to the viewers' reaction while disclosing the anxiety that the cast experienced before the film's theatrical release during the pandemic. Sethupathi will soon make his Hindi debut with Mumbaikar. He is also reportedly doing a Hindi film with AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan co-starring Katrina Kaif.

Read more| 'The Little Things' Review: Denzel & Leto's Crime Thriller Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Read more| Kollywood Superstar Dhanush Officially Confirms Release Date Of His Next Movie 'Karnan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.