Vijay Sethupathi rubbishes rumours about featuring in sequel of Kamal Haasan’s 'Sathya'

Recently, several old pictures of South Indian star Vijay Sethupathi surfaced on the Internet where the looks and costume of the actor resembled that of Kamal Haasan’s in his film Sathya. On seeing the pictures, it created a buzz on the Internet with fans started speculating that Vijay is set to feature in Sathya’s sequel. Putting all speculations to rest, recently, during an interview with a daily media outlet, Vijay Sethupathi opened up about the same and said that there are no such plans.

Vijay Sethupathi denies all claims of featuring in Sathya sequel

While clarifying his stand on the same and rubbishing such rumours, the actor revealed that the photographs were taken after the shooting of the film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. The actor continued and reportedly said that after that film, he was supposed to act in a movie directed by Manikandan. So this photograph according to the actor was clicked then. Vijay reportedly said that the director recently shared the pictures with him and he decided to share a few with his friends. Vijay also explained that currently, there are no plans for Sathya 2 and he is also not playing such roles.

Read: Vijay Sethupathi Reveals That His Role In 'Master' is 'pure Evil'; Read Here

Read: Vijay Sethupathi Gearing Up For Jason's Acting Debut In Tamil Remake Of 'Uppena'?

Sometime back, makers of Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durba released the first look of the film. Vijay Sethupathi shared the first-look poster of Tughlaq Durbar on his Twitter account. The poster showed Vijay sitting at a table with a golden bird flying around this head. He is wearing a black and gold shirt in one picture and giving a serious expression. In the supposed reflection on the table, he is sporting a rather worn-out shirt and giving a sinister smile. In the middle of the two pictures is a gold coin bearing the name of the movie, cast, and producers.

On the work front, he will be next seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. He has also been roped in to play the male lead in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The teaser of his yet another upcoming film Ka Pae Ranasingam was released recently. After the lockdown is lifted, he will start the shooting of Laabam and start training for the biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan.

(Image credit: Vijay Sethupathi/ Instagram)

Read: 'Tughlaq Durbar' First Poster Out, Vijay Sethupathi Features In Two Avatars

Read: Vijay Sethupathi's Unseen Pictures From 'Tughlaq Durbar' Create A Storm; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.