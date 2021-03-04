Vijay Sethupathi Shares 'Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir' Poster, Drops Teaser Release Date

While fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Vijay Sethupati in Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, on Thursday morning, the actor unveiled a brand new poster of his upcoming film and revealed the teaser release date. Vijay mentioned that the video will release on March 4 at 6 pm. In the new poster, the actor's face was smeared with bruises and blood. The upcomer is produced by S.Essaki Durai.

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir teaser date revealed

The movie will be directed by debutant Venkata Krishna Roghanth, an erstwhile assistant of SP Jananathan. Earlier, Vijay announced that Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir's audio rights are bagged by the record label, Saregama South. It was in March 2020, when the team of the film was filming the final schedule in Kodaikanal. However, things were put to a halt due to the pandemic. The crew kick-started the shoot of the same after a few months and wrapped up Vijay's portions in November. After this, the crew had cut a cake and had also celebrated the film's wrap with the actor. Apart from Vijay, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir stars Megha Akash, Vivek, Mohan Raja and Raghu in prominent roles.

The 43-year-old was going to be a part of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's upcoming outing, Laal Singh Chaddha; however, later, he confirmed that he won't be a part of this outing due to his other commitments. Apart from this, Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of films lined up in his kitty. He is all set to team up with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif for the first time in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's next. The movie is titled Merry Christmas and will be produced by Ramesh Taurani.

Vijay is also roped in for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, and in another movie titled Uppena. In 2020, Vignesh took to Instagram and welcomed Vijay and Samantha Akkineni on the sets of his movie. The duo will be seen sharing screen space for the first time. They worked together in Super Deluxe but didn’t have scenes together. Vijay was last seen in Master, which opened to great numbers at the box-office.

