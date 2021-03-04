Neena Gupta Celebrates '20 Years Of Togetherness' With Husband Vivek; Digs Out Old Pic

On March 4, 2021, actor Neena Gupta took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with her hubby, Vivek Mehra. The picture was seemingly captured seven years ago. In the picture, Vivek and Neena posed together flaunting their bright smile. Sharing the same, Neena informed her fans that they have completed twenty years of togetherness.

Neena Gupta shares a throwback pic with hubby Vivek Mehra

Also read: Neena Gupta Shares New Pic Layered In Warm Clothes; Captions It 'Raat Akeli Hai'

In the picture, Neena can be seen wearing a black salwar kameez with an embroidered white dupatta with a golden border. She accessorised herself with a maang tikka and kohled up her eyes. Her hair is tied in a low ponytail. Vivek can be seen sporting a white turtleneck sweatshirt with a black blazer and a blue scarf around his neck. As for the caption, Neena penned, “20 saal ho gaye saath mein (It’s been 20 years of togetherness)”.

Also read: Neena Gupta Takes A Crafty Dig At Those Who Overshare About Their Lives On Social Media

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to compliment the couple and several of them congratulated them. A fan commented, “My favourite neenaji congratulations” with a clapping hands emoji and shining red heart. Another one wrote, “Looking so beautiful” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “Blessed togetherness ji”. Another one wrote, “Best wishes” with a red heart.

Neena Gupta's husband Vivek is a chartered accountant whom she met on a plane when she was travelling from London to Mumbai. Vivek was travelling to Mumbai for some work. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the US in the year 2008. Neena is a mother to Masaba Gupta, whom she shares with Vivian Richards, West Indian cricketer. Neena raised Masaba as a single mother. Neena Gupta's family currently lives in Mumbai.

Also read: Neena Gupta Shares 'Pinni' Poster As It Streams On Netflix

Neena Gupta is an avid Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans with snippets from personal as well as professional life. On March 3, 2021, the Badhaai Ho actor shared a snippet featuring herself and her daughter, Masaba. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen posing with faded smile. Neena donned a black blazer with black trousers, while Masaba sported a beige coloured top with cream coloured checked trousers. Sharing the picture, Neena wrote, “We are back to share a little slice of our crazy but fun lives with you. Masaba Masaba Season 2 is streaming soon on @netflix_in ‘#AbMenuMeinSabNew’”.

Also read: Neena Gupta's Thoughts On OTT Platforms: 'People Enjoy, Explore Different Genre Content'

A peek into Neena Gupta's photos

Image Source: Neena Gupta's Instagram

Also read: Neena Gupta Uploads Picture With Her 'favourite' Friend At Her 'favourite' Place

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.