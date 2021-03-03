Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Still From Her Next Netflix Titled 'Ajeeb Daastaans'; Check Out

Netflix India has just shared the complete list of all the new titles that are going to release on the platform throughout 2021 under the hashtag #AbMenuMeinSabNew. The list includes shows and movies, from all genres including horror to comedy and more. One of them is Ajeeb Daastaans starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkona Sen Sharma. Aditi took to her Instagram account to share a still and some more details about her movie Ajeeb Daastaans; read along to find out.

Aditi Rao Hydari on Ajeeb Daastaans

The actor was recently seen playing the role of Nusrat John in the Netflix movie The Girl On The Train and she is already back to be a part of another title on the OTT platform. The actor will now be seen in the movie Ajeeb Dastaans and shared a still from the movie in a post on her Instagram post, on March 3, 2021. The picture featured Hydari with Konkona Sen Sharma, while the two sat on a table in what looked like a canteen. In the picture, Aditi's character is seen offering food to Konkona's character.

Along with the poster, Aditi wrote, “#AjeebDaastaans. Relationships... Raw and real. Coming soon on @netflix_in” followed a white heart emoji and the tags to accounts of all the makers and team of the show. The post has already received major love by excited fans and has over 41k likes. Take a look at some of the comments here.

The movie is a part of the latest Netflix releases that are announced on Wednesday and will premiere on the platform throughout the ongoing year. The list is a mix of documentaries, movies and web-series from multiple genres. Audiences are elated as OTT has been the leading source of entertainment throughout 2020, following the COVID-19 restrictions which are still being followed in a number of areas in the country.

Apart from Ajeeb Dastaans, the list also includes next seasons to the shows Little Things, Mismatched, Jamtara, Delhi Crime, She, Kota Factory and Masaba Masaba among others. While the movies that will release on the platform include, Penthouse, Pagglait, Jagame Thandiram, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Sardar Ka Grandson and more.

