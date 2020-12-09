Vijay Sethupathi Shuns Rumours Of 'Laabam' OTT Release; Read Details Here

Vijay Sethupathi recently took to Twitter to shun rumours about his upcoming film Laabam OTT release. The actor further revealed that the film will see a theatrical release. Laabam release date is not mentioned yet but Vijay and Shruti Haasan recently wrapped up the shooting for the socio-political thriller. Read ahead to know the details.

Vijay Sethupathi shuns Laabam on OTT rumours

The actor took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours of his upcoming film Laabam that have been making rounds. He tweeted, "Socio-political thriller #Laabam, its not a direct OTT premiere it will have a big theatrical release. #LaabamOnTheatresSoon". Vijay also inserted the poster of the film that featured the actor in it.

As soon as the tweet was released, his ardent fans were quick to comment. One of the fans wrote, "Waiting Thalaiva", another wrote, "Kola waiting Anna". Another fan penned sweet wishes for the team and the actor, "Best wishes to entire team and keep rocking".

Fans' reactions

According to Pinkvilla, Vijay and Shruti recently wrapped up the filming of Laabam. It was also reported that rumours of the OTT release came to being after the digital rights were sold to Netflix. The shooting of the movie took place in Krishnagiri. According to the reports, Vijay portrays the role of a social fighter in Laabam.

The trailer of the film garnered positive reviews from fans. The cast of the film includes Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, Kalaiyarasan, Harish Uthaman, Jagapathi Babu, Nitish Veera, Prithvi Rajan, Ramesh Thilak, Vincent Asokan, Sai Dhanshika, G. Marimuthu and many others.

Vijay is known for his predominant works in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut as a lead actor in Seenu Ramasamy's film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru in the year 2010. Later, Vijay essayed the role of an antagonist in the film Sundarapandian. The film featured M Sasikumar in the leading roles.

The actor also starred in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial debut Pizza as well as Balaji Tharaneetharan's comedy-drama Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. Both the films released in the year 2012. Vijay Sethupathi's movies also include Rummy, Jigarthanda, Thirudan Police, Bench Talkies, Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai, Vikram Vedha and Karuppan.

