Vijay Sethupathi Steps Out Amid Lockdown To Attend Journalist Nellai Bharathi's Funeral

Vijay Sethupathi on Friday attended the wake ceremony of senior journalist Nellai Bharathi. The journalist who was reported to be ill for the past few weeks, passed away on Friday morning. While the whole South Indian film fraternity expressed their grief on social media, actor Vijay Sethupathi visited the journalist's Porur (Chennai) residence to pay him last respects.

Reports also claim that the Master actor also provided financial support to the family to perform the last rites ceremony. Vijay Sethupathi's pictures from the senior journalist's wake ceremony have been doing the rounds of the internet. In the pictures, the actor is seen interacting with the family of Nellai Bharathi. Check out the pictures here:

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Spends Some Quality Time With His "fans" During Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read | Bella Hadid Turns To Candle-making To Pass Time During Coronavirus Lockdown

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is on home-quarantine after PM Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country to curtail the spread of novel Coronavirus. Reports have it that the actor is spending his lockdown time with his family at his Chennai residence. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master.

The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, was supposed to release on April 09, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the makers of the film reportedly postponed the release of the movie to June.

Master will be Vijay Sethupathi's first collaboration with Thalapathy. Besides the upcomer, Vijay Sethupathi is expected to make his Bollywood debut this year. He will play a pivotal role in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read | Lisa Ray Reminisces Happy Times Before Coronavirus Lockdown In This Heartfelt Post; Read

Also Read | Lionel Messi Works Out With Son In Adorable Moment During Coronavirus Lockdown: Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.