Vijay Sethupathi Reveals The Scene In 'Master' That Left Him "worried"

Vijay Sethupathi has been receiving praise from all over for his villainous role in the hit film Master. Even though the actor has aced playing negative roles, his performance in this particular film could be described as one of the memorable performances that he has given in recent times. In his recent interview to Spotboye, the actor has talked about playing the role, along with a particular scene in the film that left him quite disturbed. Have a look at what he said, along with other interesting details about the film.

The scene in Master left Vijay Sethupathi 'worried'

Even though Vijay is famously known for regularly playing negative characters in his films, the actor is known to be quite humble and gentle in real life. Actors are often known to get affected by certain characters or scenes that they play on screen, which is precisely what happened to him, by his own admission. Vijay talked about a particular scene in Master that disturbed him and left him concerned. He revealed that the scene in Master in which he had two kill two kids left him “worried”, as he wanted to make sure that the violence and the evil act by his character would not be “anything but disturbing” for the audience.

He also said that he believes that it is the responsibility of the cinema to make sure that it does not “glorify evil”. He further elaborated that he, along with director Lokesh Kanagraj, made sure that they don’t make his character Bhavani look “attractive” in any sense. Vijay also added that playing violent characters is rather distressing for him, as it feels like he is cleaning his house and “throwing all the dirt outside”.

Vijay Sethupathi had struggled for a long time before finally getting his first major role in 2010 in the film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. He has acted in several hit films since then, playing different characters that are predominantly negative in nature. His recent success in Master has earned him a lot of praise from fans as well as the critics. He is set to make his Hindi film debut in the upcoming film Mumbaikar.

