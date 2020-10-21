Chennai Police Registers Case Against Man For Threatening Vijay Sethupathi's Daughter

Mahesh Aggarwal, Chennai Police commissioner, took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 20, and revealed that a case has been registered against the social media user who gave rape threats to Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter. A case has been registered with the cyber cell of Chennai Police under sections 153, 294 (B) of the IPC and section 67B of the Information Technology Act, revealed The News Minute's recent report. Reportedly, the suspect has threatened many women online in the past.

Chennai Police commissioner on rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi's daughter:

There has been lot of concern in social media regarding comments made in social media against a celebrity. On receipt of complaint to this effect a case in Cyber Cell has been registered. — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) October 20, 2020

Vijay Sethupathi's daughter receives a threat online

A social media user recently gave rape threats to Vijay Sethupathi's daughter following the controversy surrounding the actor's forthcoming movie 800. The film based on cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan has been receiving massive backlash on the internet, with social media users expressing their disappointment and angst. However, the rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi's daughter has been condemned by many.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and others have expressed their disappointment. Chinmayi Sripaada, in a series of tweet, expressed discomfort and wrote, "Is nobody in this system going to change this? A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal." (sic) Check her tweet on the rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi's daughter here:

கருத்து வேறுபாடை தெரிவிக்கும் ஒரு தமிழ் மகன். அதான் சமுதாயத்தில் இருக்கும் பாலியல் குற்றவாளிங்களுக்கு support a நிக்கிறாங்க இந்த ஊர்ல. @chennaipolice_ @DCP_Adyar



Is nobody in this system going to change this?



A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal. pic.twitter.com/ABL5t2GNUg — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 19, 2020

Why does this crappy society do this? Watch silently when this happens? How are men raised to speak out a rape threat?

Why is it when adults fight like hyenas, the women and children have to suffer?

Shame on all of you who do it and those who watch and remain silent. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 19, 2020

For the past few days, #ShameonVijaySethuapthi has been trending on social media, with netizens expressing their angst over the Tamil actor. A section of the internet believed Vijay Sethupathi's movie 800 based on cricket Muttiah Muralitharan's life would hurt the sentiments of Tamilians. Following this, cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan asked Vijay Sethupathi to step down from the biopic. Vijay Sethupathi, in a tweet, sharing Muttiah Muralitharan's letter, wrote, "Thank You and Goodbye," (sic) announcing his exit from 800.

