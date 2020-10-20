Vijay Sethupathi's Daughter Gets Horrific Threats Online Over 800 Muralitharan Biopic Row

Amid speculation over popular south film actor Vijay Sethupathi perhaps pulling out of the biopic of cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran titled '800', Twitter users have issued atrocious threats, including against the actor's minor daughter.

Replying to a tweet put out by Vijay Sethupathi on the film, one troll tweeted with pictures of Vijay Sethupathi and his underage daughter and made vulgar comments on the actor's post "in order for her father to understand the difficult lives led by Tamils in Sri Lanka."

Several users shared the tweet demanding that the person who tweeted be arrested and stringent action taken against him for the obscene tweet. Many also shared the person's Twitter handle asking the public to report him as well.

READ | Vijay Sethupathi Gets Support From Raadhika Sarathkumar In '800' Controversy

Highlighting this pattern of abuse, singer Chinmayee expressed disgust condemning the tweet. She said, "A Tamil man recording his difference of opinion. This is why many in this society stand in support of the predators. Is nobody in this system going to change this? A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal,” she posted.

Calling out people who stay silent on such crimes committed against women and children, she also added, "Why does this crappy society do this? Watch silently when this happens? How are men raised to speak out a rape threat? Why is it when adults fight like hyenas, the women and children have to suffer? Shame on all of you who do it and those who watch and remain silent."

READ | 'I Request Vijay Sethupathi To Not Act In Muttiah Muralitharan's Biopic': MDMK Chief Vaiko

DMK's MP S Senthil Kumar also retweet the obscene tweet condemning the Twitter user saying, "Are they human beings? Kindly track this person and put him behind bars." He also tagged CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Chennai police's official Twitter handle.

DMK MP Kanimozhi, this morning condemned the Twitter account user, whose account has since last night been suspended, saying, "The incident is not only barbaric but also very dangerous. Intimidation of women & children is the only weapon known to cowards. Stern action must be taken against the person who did this."

READ | Vijay Sethupathi Adviced By Several South Indian Stars To Turn Down '800' Biopic

A regular offender on social media

This has not been the first time the same Twitter account user is said to have issued rape threats and obscene messages against women on his account. His timeline has shown several other tweets where he has written obscene and vulgar comments and messages against several women personalities including Anushka Sharma and other actors.

Earlier this month, Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter had received horrific threats from a man in Gujarat who had later been arrested by the police. Following the backlash and several raising their voice, the Chennai police has been talking with Twitter India and investigating the case. The Twitter account has since been suspended.

READ | Vijay Sethupathi Starrer '800' Makers Release Statement Condemning #ShameonVijaySethupathi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.