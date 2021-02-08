Vijay's Deleted Scene From 'Master' Shows Him Teaching A Lesson To Sexual Harassers; Watch

Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay's Master has been performing outstandingly well at the box office since its theatrical release on January 13, 2021. As a result of the successful big-screen run, on Jan 27, the makers of the action-thriller announced the film's OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, 2021. A Twitter page recently shared a clip from Master deleted scene, wherein Thalapathy Vijay was seen standing against sexual harassers.

The video shared on Feb 6 begins with Thalapathy Vijay teaching in his class when one of his students enters and informs him about some settlement happening in the principal's office. The former gets furious and enters another class and takes a female student along with him. The professor gets mad at Vijay as he invades her class.

Vijay, the female student and the entire class follow Vijay to the principal's office. There, it is enclosed that the female student was harassed by two fellow boys from the college. Vijay takes a firm stand for her and makes the boys accept their crime. He also schools his colleagues for not taking her side. Later on, Vijay slaps one of the boys and the latter reveals the entire truth. The boy's mother gets mad at him and starts hitting him in front of the entire college.

Vijay then goes to his mother and gives her two options. He asks her to either call the cops and teach her son a lesson and let him learn from the punishment or she can warn him and see him do it again. He also threatens to kill the boys if they do that again. The harasser's mother asks his father to call the cops. Everyone cheers for Vijay and showers him with praises. Check out the Master deleted scene below.

Master is an action thriller written and helmed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto, the film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das. The story premises on an alcoholic professor who is sent to a juvenile school, wherein he conflicts with a gangster named Bhavani, who uses the children of the school for criminal activities.

