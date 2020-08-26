Vijay's Niece Sneha Britto Ties The Knot With Atharavaa's Brother Akash Murali; See Pics

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's niece Sneha Britto recently tied the knot with Atharavaa's younger brother Akash Murali. Their wedding was performed at a resort in the outskirts of Chennai on August 24. And now, pictures from the wedding ceremony have been making the rounds on the internet. Going by the photos, it seems like they had a low-key event considering the coronavirus pandemic situation.

In the pictures, Atharavaa can be seen sporting a blue suit along with a white shirt and blue tie. He also completed the look with brown shoes and opted for a well-combed hair and well-trimmed beard. In another picture, the duo's entire family and friends appear to be enjoying dinner with the newly wedded couple, Akash Murali and Sneha Britto. While Vijay was part of the December engagement ceremony, fans wonder if he attended the wedding too since his photos from the wedding or the reception has not surfaced yet. Take a look at the pictures below.

About the duo

Akash Murali, son of the late actor Murali, and Sneha Britto, niece of Thalapathy Vijay, graduated from Singapore. Their initial friendship gradually turned into love, but since they both belonged to different religions, their families had reportedly opposed the relationship. The couple eventually convinced the elders and sought their wedding approval. Akash Murali and Sneha Britto were engaged at the Leela Palace in Chennai in December 2019.

Other news

Akash Murali, son of late actor Murali, is making preparations for his film debut and also owns a restaurant. Sneha Britto is also involved in the hotel industry and operates educational institutions.

Sneha Britto is the granddaughter of filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar. Her father, Xavier Britto-produced Master under the banner XB Film Creators. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay as the leading actor and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan.

The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the audio tracks of the film were launched at a grand event. It is also reported that 'Master' will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8 but is now rumoured to release on Pongal 2020.

