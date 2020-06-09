Vikram And Son Dhruv Vikram's Chiyaan 60 Poster Sparks Excitement Among Fans

It is always a treat to see a real-life father-son duo play the same roles in a movie together. Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram has been signed for his second film and the young actor will be sharing the screen space with his father for the very first time.

Dhruv and Vikram in Chiyaan 60

Dhruv Vikram recently shared the poster of the film on his Instagram. The poster shows two hands, one of which belongs to a man and another to a child. The man is holding a gun and bleeding and seems to be passing on the gun to his son, who is holding it in the other hand. Here is the poster:

Dhruv shared that he has always been excited to watch Karthik Subbaraj’s films -- all first day first shows. He also shared that he has listened to Anirudh’s songs on loop. Dhruv also called himself the biggest fan of his father Vikram and added that if this is a dream come true, he does not want to wake up.

Fans react to the Chiyaan 60 poster:

The comments below the poster were packed with excited and positive reactions for the film. A fan commented that everyone is waiting for this movie. Another fan page added how it was unexpected that Dhruv and Vikram will be seen together. Another fan excitedly shared that they cannot wait for this combination to hit the screen. Some best wishes were also sent towards the actor by fans.

Twitter was also similarly sparked up with excitement after the poster was shared by Karthik Subbaraj on his profile. Karthik wrote that his next directorial movie is Chiyaan 60 and he is excited about the movie. Fans commented with some good wishes and excitement.

Happy to announce that my next directorial after #JagameThandhiram is.... 'CHIYAAN60'#Chiyaan60



Starring the awesome Chiyaan Vikram Sir & Dhruv Vikram...



And it will be an @anirudhofficial musical..



Produced by @Lalit_SevenScr @7screenstudio



So excited for this film.... pic.twitter.com/Oof0je5Eg4 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 8, 2020

A fan shared a wonderful sketch of the father-son duo at this piece of news. Another fan wrote that it is an interesting combo and it is also great to have ‘rockstar’ Anirudh, sending best wishes. A fan shared how Jigarthanda was an amazing movie by Karthik and thus Chiyaan 60 is also expected to be the same. He also added how Chiyaan is hardworking and passionate and it will be great to see Dhruv and Chiyaan together:

Interesting combo. Rockstar @anirudhofficial

Best wishes

— Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) June 8, 2020

This is superb make a amazing movie like #Jigarthanda as a fan of immense hardworking passionate #ChiyaanVikram I Want to see him rocking with his blood #DhruvVikram. All d very best to d whole crew @karthiksubbaraj n @anirudhofficial. The poster looks father son duo ganster

— Sankarganesh_Lovepeace (@SankarganeshLo1) June 8, 2020

Dhruv was last seen in the movie Adithya Varma which was the Tamil remake of the popular movie Arjun Reddy. It was released in the year 2019 and starred Banita Sandhu alongside him.

