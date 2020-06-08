'Chiyaan 60': Vikram to pair up with son Dhruv for first time, poster makes waves

After attempting to live up to the expectations of blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Dhruv Vikram will now seek to match up to Vikram. The father-son duo is all set to work together for the first time as the Anniyan star’s 60th and the youngster’s second film was announced. Being called as Chiyaan 60, taking on from Vikram's nickname, for the moment, the first poster too was unveiled, with Kartik Subbaraj set to wield the microphone.

READ: Chiyaan Vikram To Collaborate With Petta Director Karthik Subbaraj For His Next Film?

The makers of Chiyaan 60 launched the first poster, along with the announcement, a graphical image of the blood-stained hand of a man passing on the gun to a child.

Dhruv seemed to have an emotional reaction to the film, not just for sharing screen space with his father, but also about the other names associated with the film. The youngster wrote that he had always been excited to watch a Kartik Subbaraj film first day, first show and listening to the albums of Anirudh Ravichander, who is set to compose music for the film, on loop. But the best was reserved for his dad, being the ‘biggest fan’, and urging all to 'not wake him' since his dream was finally coming true.

READ: Samantha Akkineni And Chiyaan Vikram’s Throwback Picture From '10 Endrathukulla'; See Here

Here’s the post

Reports of the film had been doing the rounds for a while, and fans seemed to be excited about the announcement coming out finally. Be it terming it as a ‘dashing combo’ or ‘all guns blazing’, netizens expressed their excitement.

#Chiyaan60 - A dashing combo of Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruv, Karthik Subbaraj and Anirudh.



Another exciting project gets added to Kollywood's roster!



Can't wait to see the dad-son combo onscreen 💥@Lalit_SevenScr @7screenstudio pic.twitter.com/N8PDFb8lIb — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) June 8, 2020

Dhruv Vikram had starred opposite October fame Banita Sandhu in Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. He had bounced back after the film had landed into trouble, with an earlier version being completely shelved.

Vikram, on the other hand, was last seen in the Kamal Haasan-produced Kadaram Kondan last year. Kartik Subbaraj, not just has the responsibility of living up to the success of his last, Rajinikanth’s Petta, but to justify the father-son casting coup.

READ: Chiyaan Vikram's Son Dhruv Vikram Wishes Him With A Special Video On His 54th Birthday

READ: Chiyaan Vikram Rings In His 54th Birthday; Fans Flood Social Media With Good Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.