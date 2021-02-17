Vikram's 'Cobra' Director Ajay Gnanamuthu Shares Update About The Film From Moscow

The director of the much-awaited Chiyan Vikram starrer movie Cobra, Ajay Gnanamuthu, taking to Instagram has shared an intriguing detail about the shooting of the film. The entire team is currently in Moscow, completing the shooting process which was delayed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. After resuming the shooting of the film, the makers are now facing difficulty to complete the Moscow sequences of the film.

Sharing the temperature of their filming location, Ajay wrote that filming Cobra at -18 degree Celsius has become a ‘huge task’. However, the makers and the actors are working hard, so that they could release the much-anticipated film on the silver screen. Check out the story shared by Ajay Gnanamuthu on Instagram below:

Previously, it was reported that the director has reportedly opted for a remuneration slash to support the producers of the film after the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. It is not a hidden fact that several producers had to undergo losses with the shootings of their films being stalled amidst the pandemic. Keeping all the factors in mind, to avoid further delays the director opted for a 40 per cent remuneration slash to aid the producers of the film.

Ajay, along with Chiyan Vikram and the rest of the crew was shooting in Russia when the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government. The crew returned to their home country with just a few remaining sections of the film left. After facing the abrupt halt, the release of the movie was pushed ahead. Now, it appears that the makers are all set to complete the remaining portion.

Irrfan Pathan's acting debut

Along with Chiyan Vikram, Cobra stars Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar and Indian cricketer Irrfan Pathan in pivotal roles. The movie will mark the debut of the former Indian squad batsman. Irrfan will reportedly essay the role of the main antagonist in the film.

The makers of the film have already released the first track of Cobra, titled Thumbi Thullal. The track has been composed by AR Rahman. Talking about Ajay, he rose to fame with his film Imaikka Nodigal which had garnered immense critical acclaim. The filmmaker has reportedly shot the movie Cobra in varied locations like Chennai, Europe, Russia, Kerala and now Moscow.

