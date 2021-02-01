'Vikrant Rona' Cast Includes Kichcha Sudeep, Shraddha Srinath And More; Take A Peek

To celebrate his 25 years in the showbiz, popular Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep shared the title logo of his most-waited film Vikrant Rona on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, on Sunday. Interestingly, Sudeep had arrived in Dubai two days ago, along with his wife Priya, daughter Sanvi, director Nirup Bhandari, and producer Jack Manju. And, with this, Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona became the first film in the world to reveal its logo on the tallest building. As the film's release date is awaited, here's the list of the Vikrant Rona cast.

The cast of Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeep

The 47-year-old actor is one of those actors who needs no introduction. Sudeep will be seen playing the lead character in the upcoming film. Last year in March, Sudeep had shared a tweet, in which he had written, "Donning the role of #VikranthRona for #Phantom is a new feel. Trying to give a complete newness to the character well-crafted". Sudeep will be seen in and as Vikrant Rona.

Nirup Bhandari

The 36-year-old actor will be seen playing a pivotal role. As per the IMDb page of the film, he will essay the character named Sanjeev Gambhira aka Sanju. He made his debut back in 2015. His debut film was critically and commercially acclaimed. The details about his characters are not revealed yet.

Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath will be seen as the female protagonist. Going by the IMDb page of the film, not many details of her character have been revealed, so far. On the professional front, Srinath was last seen in Krishna and His Leela. Apart from the Kichcha Sudeep starrer, Srinath also has a film in her kitty, Maara, featuring R Madhavan. Apart from these three lead actors, the details of the rest of the cast are still under the wraps. Reportedly, Bollywood actor Jaqueline Fernandez will be seen sharing the screen space with Kichcha for a special dance number in the film.

On the other hand, on the professional front, Kichcha Sudeep is all set to return to television as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. A few days back, the actor announced the news on his Twitter handle with a teaser of the show. The show is said to start premiering from February 21. However, neither the actor nor the makers have made any official announcement confirming the same.

(Image courtesy: Kichcha Sudeep & Shraddha Srinath IG)

