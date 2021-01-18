Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Nephew Mannan Shaah Turns Producer With 'Roop Nagar Ke Cheetey'

Indian film music composer Mannan Shaah, nephew of Vipul Amrutlal Shah has turned producer. Mannan took to his Instagram on Monday, January 18, 2021, to reveal details about the same. He shared a teaser video of Mannan Shaah’s upcoming film where he will be seen donning the producer’s hat. Along with the video, the music composer also penned a long note and spoke about the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mannan Shaah, nephew of Vipul Amrutlal Shah will turn producer with his next venture. The video starts with lovely scenery and then the camera moving backwards giving a look of the entire jungle. Towards the end of the video, one can see two men standing on top of the cliff. In the video, one can hear a man saying a few words and then soulful music can also be heard playing in the background.

Along with the video, Mannan Shaah also wrote, “It’s official! Presenting the exclusive Motion Poster of #RoopNagarKeCheetey, my maiden Marathi Film as a Producer, directed by my dearest Vihan Suryavanshi! Share and spread the word!” Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Mannan Shaah shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things positive. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to congratulate the composer for his new venture, while some went on to write sweet messages. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations for all the hard work”. While the other one wrote, “Wow wow wow! Can’t wait to watch it.... The motion poster looks fab ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»Many congratulations!!”. Check out a few comments below.

Earlier to this post, Mannan Shaah went on to reveal details about his new beginnings. He shared a picture revealing his production company name. It reads as, “Ace Entertainment”. Along with that, he wrote, “To the new beginnings, with the blessings and support of my parents, my wife Malvika, loved ones, all my fans and well-wishers, here begins my new journey as a Producer with #AceEntertainment”. He added, “I thank you all for your unconditional love!”. Check out the post below.

