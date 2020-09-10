Vishal Krishna Lauds Kangana For 'setting An Example', Compares Her To Martyr Bhagat Singh

Tollywood actor Vishal Krishna Reddy took to Twitter and penned an empowering note for Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut amid her tussle with Maharashtra government. He lauded the 'Queen' actor for speaking up against the government on what is wrong even though it wasn't a personal issue. Further, he likened Kangana's act to what Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh did in the 1920s.

Here's what Vishal wrote:

"Hats off to your guts, you have never thought twice to voice out what is right & what is wrong. It wasn't your personal issue, but even then facing the wrath of the Government, you stayed strong which makes it a very big example. It's something similar to what Bhagat Singh did in 1920s. This will set an example for people to speak against the Govt when something is not right and not necessarily being a celebrity but also as a common man. Freedom of Speech (Article 19) Kudos to you, I bow to you.. GB"

Many personalities all over social media have been voicing their disappointment over the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) for their outrageous act of demolishing Kangana's office in Mumbai on Wednesday and have stood in solidarity with Kangana. A portion of Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films’ office was demolished by BMC, after examining the property and giving her 24 hours, in a ‘stop work’ notice, to produce the permission for the property.

The action took place amid Kangana’s heated attack at Mumbai Police in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and verbal duel with Sanjay Raut amid the alleged drug mafia-Bollywood link. Kangana’s comments about the Bollywood-drug link was in the wake of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty being accused of involvement in a drug cartel. The actor was on her way to Mumbai from Manali when the incident occured. Most of the damage was already done as the Bombay High Court stayed further action, and condemned the ‘malafide action’ of the BMC.

