'Adapting Only Way Forward,' Says Vishnu Vishal As He Discusses Changes In Cinema

Actor Vishnu Vishal on Tuesday, September 22, shared a long-note online discussing the changes in cinema he witnessed during his decade-long career. He also said that adapting to change, and learning from past mistakes is the only way forward. "In the last 11 years since I entered cinema, a lot has changed.

Film reel to digital camera, from big screen to mobiles, mainstream directors becoming actors, music directors becoming actors. I don't think any other decade has seen so much of a change here," (sic) wrote Vishnu Vishal. He further added, "Ultimately, change is the only thing is constant." (sic) Vishnu Vishal also said that the only way forward is to adapt, learn, and grow. Here's the post.

Check out Vishnu Vishal's post

Just felt like sharing my thots about #changeincinema... pic.twitter.com/QE0y41ur6N — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) September 21, 2020

"Well said, articulated and summarised," say fans on Vishnu Vishal's comment

"Well said, articulated and summarised," say fans on Vishnu Vishal's comment

Vishnu Vishal's post on change in cinema garnered massive support and love from his fans online. Everyone applauded Vishnu's take on changes in cinema, and said, "Well said, articulated and summarized." (sic)

Well said, articulated and summarized!! The only thing constant is change!! Adapt, adopt, achieve!! — Ragavendra Jagdish (@RagavendraJ) September 22, 2020

Brilliantly said anna👏 — mukundh swaminathan🇮🇳 (@cinemaverian) September 21, 2020

Still watching cinema in theatres will always be special for me. ❤️ — Chinnu Atluri (@Chinnu_Atluri97) September 21, 2020

Changes not only in cinema other fields too — syed abdul khader (@syed_m_h) September 21, 2020

❤️ — Baghi Vishnuu Vishal 🌟 (@BaghiVishnu) September 21, 2020

What's next for Vishnu Vishal on work front?

Vishnu Vishal will be returning to movies after a hiatus of two years with Prabu Solomon's Kadan. The movie, starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain, is reported to throw light on issues like animal abuse. The film is slated to hit the marquee after the coronavirus scare subsides. Initially, the movie was slated to hit the silver screen in April 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Besides the upcomer, Vishnu Vishal has an array of films at different stages of production. He has S.P. Karthi's Indru Netru Naalai 2, Manu Anand's FIR - Faizal Ibrahim Rais, and an untitled movie scripted by Vijay Sethupathi. All of which are expected to hit the screen in the year ahead.

