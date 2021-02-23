Vishnu Manchu Starrer 'Mosagallu' New Poster And Trailer Release Date Revealed

There has been a lot of wait for Mosagallu ever since it was announced a while back. The makers revealed that Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal would be starring as the film's leads. With the speculations and excitement for the film growing ever since, the makers have now shared a new poster of the film, along with revealing the date on which its trailer will be released. The new poster and the announcement have invoked even more excited reactions from the fans, with only a few days to go for the release of its trailer.

Mosagallu latest poster shared, trailer release date confirmed

As the film draws closer to its release date, the makers are exhausting all their options to promote this film to the best of capacity. The new poster shared by them has revealed that the theatrical trailer of Mosagallu would be released on February 25, which is barely a couple of days away. The previously unseen poster shows Vishnu Manchu in his character, posing in front of the camera. Needless to say, it was received by several excited reactions from netizens.

Along with Vishnu and Kajal Aggarwal, many of the fans also showed excitement for Sunil Shetty, who will be seen playing a major role in this film. They tagged both Vishnu and Kajal in their comments while sending their wishes, expressing their excitement for the arrival of this movie. The release date of Mosagallu is speculated to be in the coming month of March, according to Pinkvilla. The trailer of this film will thus be arriving in a timely manner before the film finally hits the theatre.

Back to back releases on the same day🔥🔥🔥🔥🤘🤘🤘#Mosagallu #MumbaiSaga

#MumbaiSaga releases on Mar19th

And #Mosagallu too will release on same date...!!

Eagerly waiting to see ACP Kumar in #Mosagallu

This film is reportedly based on true events, which involved a massive IT scam that was reported in all parts of the world. It is expected to have a number of action sequences and an aptly crafted thriller plot. More details about the plot of this film and its release date will be made available in the upcoming trailer.

