Vishnu Vishal Tweets On The Soori Case; Says 'his Dad Has Withdrawn The Anticipatory Bail'

Silukkuvarupatti Singam actor Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter on Monday, November 9, 2020, to reveal that his father has withdrawn the anticipatory bail in the case related to Soori’s payment. The actor also revealed that he and his father do not have any involvement in the case. Seeing this tweet, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section as they went on to support the actor.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor announced that his father revoked the anticipatory bail in the Soori payment event. He also claimed that he believes in the justice system and that no wrong was done by his father. He added that this comes a day after news indicated that if he got his reward, Soori was able to put everything behind him.

He wrote, “Today my father has withdrawn the anticipatory bail. I repeat, there is no involvement from our side whatsoever in the land deal between #Soori and #Anbuvelan producer. We have full FAITH in THE JUDICIARY, THE HON'BLE @CMOTamilNadu & @chennaipolice_ JUSTICE will be served.” Take a look at Vishnu Vishal's Twitter tweet below.

Today my father has withdrawn the anticipatory bail.

I repeat,there is no involvement from our side whatsoever in the land deal between #Soori and #Anbuvelan producer.

We have full FAITH in THE JUDICIARY,THE HON'BLE @CMOTamilNadu & @chennaipolice_ JUSTICE will be served.🙏 — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) November 9, 2020

Also read | Soori Accuses Vishnu Vishal's Father Of Duping Him; 'Ratsasan' Actor Issues Statement

As soon as Vishnu Vishal shared the post on his Twitter handle, fans were quick to flood the comment section with supportive comments. The post also received several likes from netizens. One of the users wrote, “Truth shall prevail!!”. While the other one said, “Truth will come one day...It will win... Justice will come true”. Check out a few comments below.

Truth shall prevail!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) November 9, 2020

Ameen — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz50787807) November 9, 2020

Truth will come one day...It will win .. Justice will come true ..... — annet - stay home....stay safe.... (@annet14369555) November 9, 2020

Also read | Vishnu Vishal's Engagement: Remember When He Denied Jwala Being Reason Behind His Divorce

About the Soori case

For the unknown, Soori filed a case alleging that he had not earned his remuneration for acting as a leading actor in the film Veerathira Suran starring Vishnu Vishal. The film was made by Anbu Velrajan and he told Soori that he would give the actor a piece of land instead of a payment. However, Soori did not receive either his remuneration or his property. Earlier, Vishnu Vishal made a clarification of his social media space on the matter. He said that Soori owes his production house an amount of money, and it's not the other way around.

ITS EASY TO ACCUSE OTHERS

HARDER TO CHECK ON YOURSELF

- BLESS#MOMENTOFTRUTH#உண்மைஒருநாள்வெல்லும் pic.twitter.com/nXaV7bLM9E — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) October 9, 2020

Also read | Dhoni's Chennai Trolled By Celebs As Playoff Chances Almost Over, Some Come Out In Support

Also read | Vishnu Vishal's 'Ratsasan' Ranks 3rd In Top Rated Indian Movies On IMDb, Actor Thanks Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.