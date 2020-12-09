VJ Chithra Of 'Pandian Stores' Fame Found Dead In Chennai Hotel Room

In a shocking turn of events, actor-VJ Chithra, known for her appearance as Mullai in the show, Pandian Stores, was found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, on December 9 morning, as per ANI. The police are ascertaining the cause of death and her body was recovered and sent for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

The 28-year-old had completed shooting at EVP film city and had returned to her hotel room in early morning, 2.30 am, on December 9, stated an India Glitz report. Chithra had been staying with businessman Hemanth with whom she had got engaged few months ago, added the report.

Chithra from Pandian Stores passes away

In his statement to the police, Hemanth alleged that Chitra told him she is going for a bath soon after returning to the room. However, she didn't come out for long and neither responded when he knocked the door, mentioned the report. Hemanth then called the hotel staff and they opened the door with a duplicate key, added the same report.

VJ Chithra's death news sent shockwaves and netizens took to Twitter to mourn the loss. A user wrote, "We miss you so much #VjChitra akka Can't believe that you are not with us Rest In Peace.. in soul. lots of prayers and support to your family and to your luvd ones." Many shared stills of the actor and paid their last tributes to her.

What happened to her 😓



Can't Believe This 😫



RIP #VjChitra pic.twitter.com/JfaQSLYA1u — THALA RAMESH 🎭 (@jithanoff) December 9, 2020

She began her career as an anchor on the show, Sattam Solvathu Enna? in 2013. After this, she hosted several shows like Nodiku Nodi Athiradi, Oor Suthalaam Vaanga, Vilayadu Vaagai Soodu, Ossthi Comedy Kusthi (Comedy Mega Show) and others. In 2019, she was roped in for the daily soap Raja Rani and then appeared in Pandian Stores.

