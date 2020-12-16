VJ Chitra Makes Her Last Appearance In Vijay Television's 'Start Music'; Watch

The untimely death of television actor and anchor VJ Chitra on December 9, 2020, has left celebs and fans shocked. The actor, who is known for her roles in Pandian Stores, Saravanan Meenatchi, Chinna Papa Periya Papa, was last seen in Vijay Television's reality show, Start Music. Talking about the same, the makers of the channel took to their respective social media handle to share a promo video of the actor where she was seen making her last appearance.

Taking to their Twitter handle, VJ Chitra is seen participating on the Start Music reality show that airs on Vijay Television. The actor took part in the show along with her Pandian Stores co-stars Stalin, Kathir, Hema, among others. The video shows the actor having fun by singing and dancing on Tamil songs along with her co-stars on the much-acclaimed show. An emotional voice-over video was a tribute to VJ Chitra from the Vijay Television channel. Take a look at the tweet below.

As soon as the makers shared the post online, fans could not stop discussing how soon the actor passed away. The tweet went on to receive likes, retweets and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to recall the actor’s happy moments. One of the users wrote, “Gone too soon”. While the other one wrote, “Feeling so sad to see #vjchithra ..still can't believe that she's no more”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Too soon Chithra akka.... U lived in the Mullai Character akka.. no one can Live in that character like u akka... #TOOSOONCHITHUAKKA — Yadhu Yesvanth (@yadhu_yesvanth) December 16, 2020

Almost a week.. But I still stuck in ur loss..😭😭😭 Unoda happy videos, pics la pakurapa manasu romba kasthamarkuma. Evryone goin to die. But unaku ipadi oru end vanthurka kudathu..Ithu romba thappu😭 love you, Arputhamana padaippu gone to soon💔 love u ma

#VJChitra #Mullai 🌹 pic.twitter.com/5aCdrSWkTs — ❤nalini❤ (@itsme_nalini) December 16, 2020

About the actor’s passing away

Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel in Chennai. The news came as a shock to the television and film industry. According to ANI, the actor was allegedly found hanging in a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai. It is also said that VJ Chitra had finished filming in the TEU film town and had returned to her hotel room at 2:30 am. She was staying with her fiancée, the businessman Hemanth, whom she had been engaged to a couple of months earlier.

