VJ Chitra's Husband Hemanth Arrested For Alleged Abetment To Suicide

On December 14, six days after the death of Tamil actor VJ Chitra, police arrested her husband for alleged abetment to suicide. As per a report of The New Indian Express, a police officer has told that based on the outcome of the investigation carried out, they have slapped Section 306 of the IPC against Hemanth.

Chitra's death

On December 9, the 29-year-old actor was found dead at a hotel outside Chennai, wherein the couple had checked in. As per the earlier reports, Hemanth had told the investigators that Chitra had locked herself in. Later, she was found dead after the hotel authorities opened the door using a duplicate key. The late actor was reportedly shooting at EVP film city till late night on Wednesday.

Chitra and Hemanth tied the knot two months ago and were planning to have a traditional wedding in January. A day after the news of VJ Chitra's demise was broken, her father, a retired cop, filed a police complaint with the Nazarathpet Police station demanding a probe into her death. Chitra’s family members alleged foul play. Soon after the complaint was filed, the police interrogated Hemnath and the hotel employees, who helped him open the door when her body was found.

On the other hand, a handful of reports speculated that Chitra's close friend and actor Sharanya Turadi will replace the late actor in her on-going show Pandian Stores. However, on December 13, Sharanya refuted the reports and clarified that the speculations are "not true", via a note-post on Instagram. Meanwhile, it is also rumoured that the makers of Pandian Stores are planning to give closure to Chitra's character Mullai as a tribute to her. The shoot of the show was resumed on December 11, and the makers are yet to release an official statement on the rumours.

