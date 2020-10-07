'Pandian Stores' Serial Actor Shanthi Williams' Son Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Pandian Stores' serial actor Shanthi Williams is a known face in the Tamil television industry. On October 6, Shanthi Williams' son Santhosh passed away due to a heart attack. Her son was living with her at Virugambakkam. He had recently divorced his wife and was upset about the same.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Unseen Pic With Actor Narain From An Old Film Is Unmissable

Shanthi Williams' son passes away due to a heart attack

Shanti Williams is a household name in Tamil Nadu. She is popularly known for her role as Parvathy in the show Pandian Stores which is currently running. She has delivered memorable performances in serials like Metti Oli and Chiththi. According to India Glitz, Shanthi Williams' son died today due to a heart attack. She has four children and her son Santhosh was living with her in Virugambakkam with his children.

Santhosh is said to have a habit of coming home late at night and sleeping till late in the afternoon. Yesterday, he did not wake up in the afternoon and Williams became suspicious. Her family knocked on his door and when he did not answer the door they broke the door open and found him lying in an unconscious state.

Also Read | Nithiin Shares Pictures With Keerthy Suresh From The Sets Of 'Rang De'; See Pics

As soon as they found him in that state, Shaanti and her family immediately rushed to the closest hospital. Santhosh was declared dead soon after they brought him to the hospital. His body was sent for post-mortem by the Virugambakkam police station and the reports showed that he died due to a heart attack in his sleep.

When the press reached their locality, their neighbours told them that Santhosh seemed a little depressed lately because of his divorce with his wife. He was also reportedly addicted to alcohol and used to come home late at night.

Also Read | Did You Know Kamal Haasan's 'Virumandi' Features Real Bull Fighting Sequences?

Shanthi Williams had lost her husband, cameraman Williams 15 years ago at a very young age after a prolonged illness. She raised her 4 children all by herself all these years.

Also Read | Anushka Shetty Opens Up About Her Viral Wedding Picture With Prabhas; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.