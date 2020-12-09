Who Is VJ Chithra? The Late 'Pandian Stores' Actor's Career, Personal Life & Other Details

VJ Chithra was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai on November 9. The actor had been a popular face in the Tamil industry. She rose to fame with her role as Mullai in Vijay TV’s serial Pandian Stores. Here’s a look at VJ Chithra’s journey in the Tamil industry.

Pandian Stores' VJ Chithra's debut and shows

VJ Chithra started her career in 2013 as an anchor. She hosted the television show Sattam Solvathu Enna. After her first stint as an anchor, she hosted various shows like Nodiku Nodi Athiradi, Oor Suthalaam Vaanga, Saa Boo Thri (season 2) and Jill Jung Juk among others. She played the role of Vishali in the television show Mannan Magal. The show premiered on February 17, 2014 and aired Monday through Friday at 8:30 pm IST. It also starred actors like Sarath Babu and Yuvarani. She has hosted shows on major Tamil television channels, including Makkal TV, Jaya TV and Zee Tamizh. From 2014 to 2018, Chithra was a part of the Tamil comedy soap opera Chinna Papa Periya Papa.

VJ Chithra also participated in various reality shows. In 2016, she was part of the dance reality show Dance Jodi Dance. She also appeared as a contestant in the Tamil chat show Nanbenda. In 2018, VJ Chithra was also widely appreciated for her role as Mullai in Pandiyan Stores. She also hosted Vijay TV’s Vasool Vettai in 2019.

VJ Chithra got engaged to businessman Hemanth in the month of August. She was also engaged on the sets of a television show as Vijay Television surprised her by calling her fiance on the show. Take a look at her pictures.

VJ Chithra's death

VJ Chithra was found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. The investigation is underway and they are still ascertaining the cause of death. Her death has left her fans in despair and they have taken to social media to express their condolences. Tamil actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj also paid his last respect to VJ Chithra as he wrote, "Time n again we talk about this Life is too precious to end it I really wish she spoke out to someone before deciding to end her life Wtv the WAR u are fighting within, pls speak it out, it DEFINITELY HELPS... a second is more than enuf to change a decision". (sic)

Time n again we talk about this

Life is too precious to end it💔

I really wish she spoke out to someone before deciding to end her life

Wtv the WAR u are fighting within, pls speak it out, it DEFINITELY HELPS... a second is more than enuf to change a decision 🙏🏻 #RIPChitra — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) December 9, 2020

