VJ Chitra's Last IG Story Was An All-smiles Video From Show Sets, Hours Before Her Demise

VJ Chitra's death came as a huge shock to the entire television industry. The actor and anchor's untimely demise left celebs and her fans devastated. On December 9, Wednesday morning, the 28-year-old's body was found in her hotel room. A couple of hours before her suicide, Chitra Kamaraj reposted a video on her Instagram stories. Read ahead and take a look at VJ Chitra's Instagram story.

A few hours ago before VJ Chitra's suicide, the actor took to her Instagram handle and reposted an Instagram story posted by co-actor Sharanya Turadi. The Nenjam Marappathillai star Sharnaya shared a video of her featuring Chitra from the sets of their ongoing show. The video was recorded in the Tamil language. In this Instagram video, Sharanya Turadi can be seen capturing Chitra Kamaraj as the latter is busy talking on the phone.

Sharanya teases Chitra saying she is in love. She also calls Chitra "the love bird" and also says that she is always on the phone. Further, Sharanya also asks Chitra to smile for her story and then the latter gives a glimpse of her precious smile. In this video, Chitra looks tensed as she talks to her fiance. Check out VJ Chitra's last Instagram story.

VJ Chitra's last Instagram story

After VJ Chitra's death news, her co-actor Sharanya also shared another story mentioning her name. She posted a blank post that read as "Shocked beyond words". She also mentioned VJ Chitra's Instagram handle and wrote, "why?". Take a look at Sharanya Turadi's Instagram story.

Pandian Stores' Chitra's death

On Wednesday morning, Chitra Kamaraj's body was found in her hotel room. The actor passed away allegedly by suicide at a five-star hotel located in the outskirts of Chennai city. VJ Chitra was filming at EVP film city. However, no more information has been shared by any officials yet.

