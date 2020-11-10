'Wanted Mookuthi Amman To Reach Wider Audience': RJ Balaji On His Film's OTT Release

RJ Balaji, whose directorial debut Mookuthi Amman with Nayanthara in the lead is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this Diwali, recently revealed the reason for releasing the film on an OTT platform. "We wanted the movie-watching experience to be safe for the audience. So, we chose to release the movie on Disney+ Hotstar." ,(sic) said RJ Balaji. He further revealed that the Nayanthara starrer is for the family audience, and through Disney+ Hotstar he believed the movie would reach a wide range of audiences.

Mookuthi Amman release date

Mookuthi Amman will exclusively premiere on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The RJ Balaji directed movie will stream from Saturday, November 14 on the OTT platform. Initially, Mookuthi Amman was slated to release in theatres in May 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release was pushed.

Mookuthi Amman, starring Nayanthara in the lead, also features actors like RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, and Ajay Gosh in prominent roles. The movie touted to be a satire on God and its existence is written and directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. Recently, Mookuthi Amman's trailer was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Soodhu Kavvum (2013) fame Dinesh Krishnan is handling the cinematography, and Selva RK will handle the editing. Mookuthi Amman's music is composed by Girishh. The Nayanthara-starrer is bankrolled by Ishari Ganesh under his production banner.

Meanwhile, Mookuthi Amman's lead actor, Nayanthara has an array of films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sehupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a romantic-comedy. The movie that will be directed by Vignesh Shivan, will hit the silver screen soon. Thereafter, Nayanthara has Siva's Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh, and Milind Rau's Netrikann in the pipeline.

