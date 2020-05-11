Vijay Deverakonda’s Reply To Rashmika's Birthday Wish Has Fans Swooning Over The Pair

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his birthday on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Many celebrities took to their social media to wish the actor on his birthday. However, all eyes were on Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna’s social media accounts.

Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter

Rashmika Mandanna wished Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday by sharing a picture of the actor on her Instagram story as well as her Twitter account. In the post, Rashmika Mandanna even called him her comrade. Fans of the actor couldn’t contain their excitement after Rashmika Mandanna posted the picture. Vijay Deverakonda took to his Twitter account asked her to come to Hyderabad so that they could chill with their friends.

Mandannaa ❤️🤗

Come back to Hyderabad and chill with us! Gang misses you. https://t.co/xZwLrOpzg7 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 10, 2020

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna couldn’t keep calm after the Twitter interaction. Check out how the fans of the pair reacted to their interaction.

Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter comments

I love reshmika & vijay jodi 😍❤️❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/9XMlSco55S — ✯𝑺 (+𝐯𝐞💓)🇮🇳😷 (@Sidheart_Sharan) May 10, 2020

Janta be like: is reply ke liye hi w8 kar rahte hum👀 — Soumalya@04Das (@Soumalya04Das4) May 10, 2020

This Jodi❤😍 — T A N V I 🌻 (@BasrurDeepika) May 10, 2020

Kya lagte ho ek sath♥️♥️😍😍 — Soumalya@04Das (@Soumalya04Das4) May 10, 2020

Netizens stated that they were waiting for Vijay Deverakonda to reply to Rashmika Mandanna’s Tweet. Vijay Deverakonda has been very secretive about his dating life and has mentioned that his private life is not an entertainment. Vijay Deverakonda has been linked with his Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna on multiple occasions. However, the duo has always rubbished the rumours.

