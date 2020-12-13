Wedding Songs From South That Have Special Place In Every Playlist

The wedding season has arrived and there is nothing better than the grand functions and celebrations. There are a bunch of south Indian songs that hold a special place in every wedding playlist around the country. Here is a look at a bunch of upbeat songs that are must-haves for sangeet or reception ceremony.

Best south Indian wedding songs

1. ButtaBomma

ButtaBomma is a 2020 song from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The song has quirky tuning which will make everyone at a function groove without a doubt. The song also has catchy lyrics which stick around with the listener for a long time. This song has been composed by Thaman S and sung by Armaan Malik. The lyrics of this Telugu piece has been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

2. Thudakkam Mangalyam

Thudakkam Mangalyam is a famous Malayalam song which is a part of the film Bangalore Days. The song has been composed by Gopi Sundar and is the perfect traditional song for any wedding ceremony. This song also has dance-worthy beats which will serve as a good energizer at any event. Have a look.

3. Jimikki Kammal

This song is another upbeat Malayalam number which is famous for its composition and lyrics. The quirky lyrics of this song from Valipadinte Pusthakam is a major reason for its popularity. This song was also turned into a challenge around its release, gaining more attention from the internet. Check out the song here.

4. Pistah

Pistah is one of those songs that rose to fame only for its exceptional composition. This song has meaningless lyrics but is known to every south Indian due to its unforgettable tuning. The song is from the bilingual film Neram and the music has been created by Rajesh Murugesan. The lyrics of this song were penned by actor Jagathy Sreekumar in the famous 1983 film Kinnaram. The highlight of Pistah is its strong vocals which have been provided by singer Shabareesh Varma.

5. Nakka Mukka

Nakka Mukka is a dappankuthu song which is considered amongst the best songs ever made in Kollywood. The song is from the film Kadhalil Vizhunthen which released in the year 2008. This song has been used and reused by choreographers and dancers around the world for its heavy beats and energetic tuning.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Aditya Music)

