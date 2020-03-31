Anushka Sharma's Most Popular Wedding Movie Songs You Must Check Out

Bollywood films are known to depict massive weddings and celebrations. Films of actors like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, etc have always been filled with humor, drama and so much more. Anushka Sharma's movies have always entertained her fans and interestingly, she has been featured in several wedding movie songs. Listed below are some of Anushka Sharma's best Shaadi songs from her popular films that you should not miss:

Anushka Sharma's best wedding movie songs:

1) Din Shagna Da

This is one of the popular songs of Anushka Sharma. It is from her film, Phillauri. This wedding song will get you in the mood for dancing big time. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada and others in prominent roles. Din Shagna Da is full of laughter and gets one emotional.

2) Ainveyi Ainveyi

This is another popular wedding song of Anushka Sharma. This one is from Anushka Sharma's movie titled Band Baaja Baaraat. The song and the film stars Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in prominent roles. Ainveyi Ainveyi is perfect for those fun weddings and sangeet functions.

3) Cutiepie

This is another song of Anushka that can be used for sangeet and Mehendi functions. The song is chirpy and the lyrics are just perfect. The peppy tunes and catchy dance moves make this one ultra-special.

4) Channa Mereya

This is another one of her most popular wedding movie songs. This one is highly emotional and gets one teary-eyed. The song is perfect for those goodbye moments. The video stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

