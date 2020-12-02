Prithviraj's Daughter Ally Writes A Letter To Santa Claus Negotiating Her Gift For 2020

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share a short note written by his daughter Alankrita. In the picture posted, little Ally has scribbled a short note for Santa as she believes she must get a gift regardless of how she has been this year. In the caption, which was originally written by wife Supriya Menon, they have mentioned that they agree with Ally and her insights on Christmas 2020. The comments section of the post has been flooded with complimenting comments as they find Ally smart and adorable at the same time.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter has a message for Santa

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share an adorable message given by his daughter, Alankrita Menon Prithviraj. In the note written, the child has spoken about her wish to have a gift from Santa Claus. She has mentioned that she is hopeful about receiving a present even if she has not been a good girl this year. Ally has also requested him to consider her appeal as she loves him and his reindeers. She has also sent her love to him which comes with a bunch of red and green hearts.

The post was originally shared by Supriya Menon, who has written about the jolly month of December and the happy events that come with it. She has mentioned that it feels like the entire year has been under a lockdown. She has also narrated how a short conversation with her daughter led to the surfacing of this short note.

Supriya Menon has written that she told Ally how she probably won’t be receiving any gifts from Santa this year as she has been a naughty girl. Ally promptly took a step and wrote this letter to Santa and Supriya believes Santa and his reindeers must listen to Ally this year. Have a look at the post re-shared on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Prithviraj’s fans have spoken highly about Ally and her nature. They seem fascinated by Ally’s perspective and have mentioned how much they adore the little girl. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

