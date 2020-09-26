When SP Balasubrahmanyam Mesmerised The Audience With His Live Performances; Watch

On September 25, legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's death news sent shockwaves across the nation. The singer breathed his last on Friday, in a private hospital in Chennai. Balasubrahmanyam, who is a 'Guinness record holder' for having sung nearly 40,000 songs, had left a lasting impression on the audience with his magical vocals. The late singer also managed to steal the hearts of the audience during his live performances. Here are two of the live performances, when SPB enthralled the audience.

SPB's mesmerising live performances

In the below video, SPB is seen sharing the stage with singer KS Chitra. The duo is seen vocalising their original song, Sathiya Ye Tune Kya Kiya, picturised on Salman Khan and Revathi. The song from the 1991's release was widely popular back at the time. Watch SPB singing it on a live stage below.

On the other side, he also performed his another popular song, Pehla Pehla Pyar Hain. In the below video, SPB performed the song live on the stage. The song was featured in the music album of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Scroll down to watch SPB's mesmerising live performance on the romantic-number.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's songs

The late renowned vocalist was one of the most celebrated singers of the Hindi film industry. Apart from his contribution to the Hindi film industry, he was popular for his work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. He has received numerous awards, including Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

On the other side, he bagged six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and one Filmfare Award in the due course of his career. Some of his most acclaimed works came in movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Maine Pyar Kiya, Saagara Sangamam, Rudraveena, Sri Ramadasu, Mozhi, and Aaptha Rakshaka. His latest works from the ongoing year included Darbar, Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Disco Raja, Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhaama, Palasa 1978, Vikram Rathode, and Ayyappa Kaataksham.

The National Award winner is survived by his wife Savitri and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam. Earlier in August, the vocalist informed about testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, SPB spoke about having a little 'discomfort' for two days, stating that he suffered from chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever.

