Priya Prakash Varrier Stuns In A Scintillating Silver Dress; Fans Swamp Her Post With Love

Priya Prakash Varrier is well-known for her video in which her ‘wink’ made several people fall for her. She became an internet sensation overnight. The actor recently shared a few pictures of herself looking stunning in an amazing dress. Her post immediately garnered a lot of love from fans. Let’s take a look at Priya Prakash Varrier’s Instagram post.

Priya Prakash Varrier recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these stunning pictures of herself wearing a scintillating silver dress with a long slit. She can also be seen wearing perfectly matching boots to go with it. The plunging neckline of Priya Prakash Varrier’s silver dress makes her collarbone tattoo even more stunning and gives her the perfect look.

In the first one from Priya Prakash Varrier’s Instagram post, she can be seen posing with both her hands on her waist as she stares around. While in the next one, she gives a walking pose in a garden. In the last one from Priya Prakash Varrier’s photos, she shared a close-up look of herself in the same silver dress in which she can be seen lovingly gazing into the camera.

In this picture, her earrings are perfectly visible. As she was posing for a photo shoot, she shared the details of her designer, photographer, production team, and tagged all of them in her pictures.

All her fans couldn’t keep calm and showered hearts and fire emojis on Priya Prakash Varrier’s photos. Let’s take a look at how her fans reacted to her stunning pictures.

Also read Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana Set Instagram On Fire With Their Latest Photo

Also read Shaheer Sheikh Hints Towards Another Music Video In His Latest Instagram Post

Priya Prakash Varrier's photos

Priya Prakash Varrier’s photos from a recent wedding were all over the internet as the actor looked amazingly beautiful in them. She shared some gleeful pictures of her while she was at a South Indian wedding ceremony. She was seen wearing a stunning white and golden traditional attire. In the first one, she was seen dancing with joy while in the other one she was seen having a ball and screaming with fun.

Also read Anupam Kher Enjoys A 'view From A Shopping Mall Balcony' In His Recent Post On Instagram

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Partners With Instagram To Support Small Business During Festive Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.