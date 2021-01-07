Where Is 'Byomkesh Pawrbo' Filmed? Read Details About The Shoot Locations Of The Movie

Byomkesh Pawrbo is an Indian Bengali language thriller film directed by Arindam Sil that released in 2016. The movie is the sequel to film Har Har Byomkesh that had released in 2015. The film casts Abir Chatterjee, Ritwick Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar in lead roles.

The plot is about Byomkesh who is a detective. He is hired to find the arms left by the American soldiers after World War II. However, his search leads to the discovery of a bigger conspiracy. IMDb rates Byomkesh Pawrbo as 6.7 out of 10. Where is Byomkesh Pawrbo filmed? Read ahead to know more about Byomkesh Pawrbo's shooting locations.

Where is Byomkesh Pawrbo filmed?

The main story had a backdrop of post-colonial Calcutta. But, according to Cine Gossip's YouTube channel, Arindam Sil preferred to take Byomkesh Pawrbo to shoot out of Kolkata. Hence, the film was shot in Mussoorie. The director wanted to create a refreshing atmosphere for the sequel. Some parts of the film were shot in the jungles of Bengal.

The director had claimed that shooting the film in a modern-day Kolkata and show it as a 1952 Calcutta would have been very difficult. He wanted a location that had cobbled roads. So, he decided to shoot in Landour in Mussoorie.

More about Har Har Byomkesh -

The first part, Har Har Byomkesh was also directed by Arindam Sil. The film stared Abir Chatterjee Ritwick Chakraborty, Ajit Bandopadhyay and Sohini Sarkar among others. IMDb rates Har Har Byomkesh as 6.8 out of 10.

The story revolved around Byomkesh, who was a detective. He tried to investigate the reason behind the sudden death of Deepnarayan. Deepnarayan had recently recovered from a prolonged illness. While trying to investigate, Byomkesh faced a series of mystifying twists.

The film is created upon a book written by the Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. According to the book, the location that the story covered was Patna. But the film was shot in Benaras. Varanasi is the backdrop of Har Har Byomkesh. The ghats, the grandiose architecture, Kashi Vishwanath temple and more are main shooting locations of the film.

