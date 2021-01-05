'Bachelor 2021': Read To Know Where Latest Season Of This Show Was Filmed

The Bachelor is a widely-watched dating reality show across the globe. In what comes as a surprise for the fans of the show, The Bachelor 2021 filming location has been changed for the latest season. Read ahead to know where the filming of this popular show has been shifted to.

The Bachelor 2021 filming location

According to a report by Oprah Magazine, the new filing locations of The Bachelor 2021 is the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. Nemacolin Woodlands Resort is located in Allegheny Mountains of western Pennsylvania. This is roughly 70 kilometres from Pittsburgh. In the teaser of the show, the female contestants were seen often seen wearing sweaters during the shoot because of the dropping temperatures at the location.

The earlier filming location of this show took place at the Bachelor Mansion in California. This mansion is now available to rent on Airbnb as well. The official Twitter handle of Nemacolin Resort also confirmed the news with a tweet welcoming Matt James and the participants at their hotel. According to a report by WTAE.com, the contestant stayed at Falling Rock while the bachelor Matt James stayed at Mystic Falls.

We were thrilled to join @MattJames919 on his journey to find love while providing a magical backdrop for this season’s @bachelorabc. Tune in Monday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC to see the season unfold at Nemacolin! #thebachelor #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/w4FM8KagMr — Nemacolin (@Nemacolin) December 28, 2020

The Bachelorette makers also shifted their filming locations to make it safer for the contestants amid the coronavirus pandemic. They shot the latest season at the La Quinta resort in Palm Springs. The temperatures here are reported to reach over 100 degrees every day.

The Bachelor 2021 filming location, the Nemacolin Resort was built in 1970. Te reporter by Oprah Magazine also stated that the resort has won several awards for its service and food as well. The resort was also featured in The Bachelorette's season as well. The episode when Chad Johnson was eliminated in the woods was set against the Nemacolin Resort's backdrop.

The latest season of The Bachelor premiered on January 4, 2021. Matt James who is the coveted bachelor of the season is also the show's first black bachelor. Matt James works in real estate and also the founder of ABC Food Tours. 32 women have participated to woo Matt James this season. The show is available for streaming on ABC's website.

Image courtesy- @bachelorabc

