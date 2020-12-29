AC Valhalla Elmet Monastery Location: Where Is Elmet Monastery?

Developed by Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes with several mysteries and an interesting storyline. The developers have also made sure that players have enough puzzles and quest to solve in the game. So, they have several interfaces which have a strong connection to the Vikings culture. While players are busy solving all the quests in the game, many are wondering about AC Valhalla Elmet Monastery. If you have been wondering about the where is "AC Valhalla Elmet Monastery," then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is Elmet Monastry in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has various quests and tasks in which a player needs to visit the Elmet Monastery. However, many new players are finding it quite hard to find out where this place is in the game. But, it is as simple as anything, all you need to do is open the AC Valhalla map and there you will see several locations with names. In several monasteries mentioned on the map, you will be easily able to find the AC Valhalla Elmet Monastery location. If you are still unable to locate the place, have a look at the map mentioned below which is representing the Elmet Monastery location in the game.

Image ~ Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screengrab/ Elmet Monastery location

Once you know the AC Valhalla Elmet Monastery location, it will be easier for you to complete all the missions in which you have to go to this area. Apart from this, various players often think about all the cool skins in the game with the feel of a Viking. So, below is the list of all the skins, sets, tattoo sets and outfits in the game that you will want to get you hands on for Eivor.

Here is a list of all the AC Valhalla Skins that you must know about -

Einherjar Set

Draugr Set

Huldufolk Set

Bayek of Siwa Outfit

Runestone Tattoo Set

Valkyrie Tattoo Set

Valkyrie Set

Berserker Set

Draugr Tattoo Set

Raider Tattoo Set

Sigrdrifumal Tattoo Set

