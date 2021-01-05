'Karbhari Laybhari' Shooting Location: See Where This Political Drama Is Shot

Zee Marathi is known for a unique quality of content on the channel. The daily soaps on the channel are known to touch upon various areas of life. In November last year, the channel greeted its viewers with a new show Karbhari Laybhari. It is a Marathi political drama series. Ever since the announcement of the show, it has been trending. The show is currently one of the most-watched Marathi TV shows. Recently, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Karbhari Laybhari shooting location and have been wondering about where does the shooting of Karbhari Laybhari take place. For all the people who are thinking about the shooting location of Karbhari Laybhari, here is everything you need to know about it.

Karbhari Laybhari shooting location

According to social media posts of the serial’s cast, the shooting of Karbhari Laybhari takes place in and around Maharashtra’s Akluj. It is a small town in Maharashtra’s Solapur district. The town is situated on the bank of river Nira. It is considered as one of the agriculturally rich areas of the state. It is 120 km away from Solapur City.

The series features Nikhil Chavan and Anushka Sarkate in the lead roles. The serial Karbhari Laybhari shows the struggles of Rajveer Suryawanshi in his journey of making it big in politics. The serial is currently based in a village setting and Akluj is a perfect place to bring the feel of local politics alive on screen. Both the actors regularly keep sharing pictures and videos from the shooting location of Karbhari Laybhari. The location on the pictures shared by the actors is often of Akluj. Here is a look at some of the pictures shared by the cast of Karbhari Laybhari from the shooting locations.

Shooting location of Karbhari Laybhari

Nikhil Chavan plays the lead role of Rajveer in the show. He has previously been a part of another Zee Marathi show Lagir Zhala Ji. He had played the supporting role of an Army officer named Vikram. In this show, he will be playing the role of a politician. Anushka Sarkatte plays the female lead on the show. She is also the love interest of Rajveer. In the promos, she is shown to be the supportive wife of Rajveer. Actor Mahesh Jadhav is also seen in the role of antagonist Jagdish Patil in the series.

