Where Is 'Hate Story 4' Fame Ihana Dhillon Now? Know All About The 25-year-old Actor

Ihana Dhillon is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi as well as Punjabi language movies. She made her debut in the Punjabi movie industry in 2013 with Daddy Cool Munde Fool, after which she debuted in Bollywood with Hate Story 4. Later, she has been seen in the films like Tiger in 2016 as well as Thug Life in 2017. Read on to know what the actor is up to currently.
(Facts sourced from superstarsbio, starsunfolded, HT and idolnetworth)
Ihana Dhillon is currently promoting her new movie titled Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho. The movie is in the Punjabi language and is set to release in 2021 soon. The cast of the film recently gathered in an episode of Kapil Sharma Show including Raj Babbar, Jaya Prada, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and others. The movie has been directed by K.C. Bokadia.
