Where Is 'Hate Story 4' Fame Ihana Dhillon Now? Know All About The 25-year-old Actor

Ihana Dhillon is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi as well as Punjabi language movies. She made her debut in the Punjabi movie industry in 2013 with Daddy Cool Munde Fool, after which she debuted in Bollywood with Hate Story 4. Later, she has been seen in the films like Tiger in 2016 as well as Thug Life in 2017. Read on to know what the actor is up to currently.

All about 'Hate Story 4' actor Ihana Dhillon

Career - Ihana's biography on various portals show that she holds a degree in Tourism and Hospitality. She later went to the US for pursuing her professional career. In 2013, she debuted with Daddy Cool Munde Fool. Ihana Dhillon's Hate Story then made her entry into the world of Bollywood in 2018. She has also modelled for various brands as well as various hotel chains as reported in superstarsbio website.

Family - She was born in a middle-class Jat Sikh family. She also has an elder sister named Kiran Dhillon.

Last seen on-screen - She was last seen in the Punjabi film titled Nastik.

Ihana Dhillon's net worth - As reported by superstarsbio website, Ihana Dhillon has a net worth of Rs 20 crore.

Relationships - Her relationship status has not been reported in public as of yet.

Previous controversy/news - When she debuted in Bollywood with the movie Hate Story 4, many portals reported about the movie being heavily sexualised, however according to an interview given to the HT during the release of her movie, the actor has always denied the same, stating that the movie had a good storyline, and is different than the rest of the Hate Story versions, which people don't want to believe.

Birthday - August 18, 1995, as reported by starsunfolded website.

Ethnicity - Indian, Sikh

Upcoming projects - Punjabi film titled Golgappe, Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho, and Ghulam.

(Facts sourced from superstarsbio, starsunfolded, HT and idolnetworth)

Ihana Dhillon's new movie

Ihana Dhillon is currently promoting her new movie titled Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho. The movie is in the Punjabi language and is set to release in 2021 soon. The cast of the film recently gathered in an episode of Kapil Sharma Show including Raj Babbar, Jaya Prada, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and others. The movie has been directed by K.C. Bokadia.

