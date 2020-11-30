'Apne 2': Three Generations Of Deol Family Come Together, Shooting Begins In March 2021

The Deol family announced the sequel of their much-loved family entertainer Apne 2 on November 30. 14 years later after the release of the first installment of the film, the team is up for an encore. Joining the terrific trio this time will be Sunny's elder son Karan Deol, and that makes this project even more interesting. Anil Sharma will be the only director in Bollywood to have worked with the three generations of the Deols.

Apne 2 shooting to begin in March 2021

Bobby Deol shared a video on Instagram while announcing the project. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that the shooting for the film will begin in March 2021 and it is slated to hit the screens during Diwali 2021. Keeping the essence and values of the first film, “Apne 2” takes the original engaging story many notches higher in its action, drama, emotions, and entertainment with new characters being added in. Apart from sharing a video, Bobby shared a picture on Instagram with the director and wrote, “ack with @anilsharma_dir to be produced by @deepakmukut ... #Apne2 in cinemas Diwali 2021.”

The shooting will take place in Punjab and Europe. Legendary actor Dharmendra in a press statement shares his experience of shooting the film with his two songs. "Apne is one of the best films of my life. A joint effort by the whole unit, received very well by you all. Now, I'm very happy because I will get to shoot Apne 2 with my entire family - my sons Sunny, Bobby, and my grandson Karan. It will be a very special film and I am looking forward to shooting."

Apne was released in 2007. The film starred Dharmendra and his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Kiron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and Katrina Kaif played female leads in the film. Apne revolves around the story of a father who wants his sons to become boxing champions, a dream that he wasn't able to fulfill. After his younger son gets injured in the ring, his elder son decides to fulfill his father's dream.

