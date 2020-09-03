Who Is Lankesh In Ramayana? Read Details About The Demon And The King Of Lanka

Ramayana, credited to Maharshi Valmiki, narrates the legendary story of Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The epic unveils how Rama was sent to exile for fourteen years along with wife Sita and brother Lakshmana by the King of Kosala and father Dasharatha. During their vanvas, Lord Rama’s wife was kidnapped by Ravana, who is also known as Lankesh which became the inciting incident for the beginning of the sacred Sanskrit epic. Here’s learning more about Ravana and the conclusion of the epic story.

Who’s Lankesh in Ramayana?

According to Hindu script and mythology, Ravana or Lankesh is described as a demon of Lanka & is considered a symbol of evil. However, Sri Lankan mythology puts forth that he was a great ruler and a learned scholar who was well-versed in six shastras and four Vedas. He is also considered to be one of the greatest followers of Lord Shiva.

ALSO READ| Indrajit Lankesh Clears The Air About His Forthcoming Movie 'Shakeela Biopic'

According to scriptures, Lankesh once tried to lift Kailash Parvat, however, Lord Shiva pushed it into place with Ravana placed beneath it. For more than a thousand years, Lankesh sang hymns to praise Lord Shiva, who eventually granted him an invisible sword and a powerful linga to worship. He is often described to have had 10 heads.

ALSO READ| Sandalwood Film Industry In Drug Spotlight; Indrajit Lankesh Makes Claims On Kannada Stars

In the epic Ramayana, Lankesh abducts Sita and takes her to his kingdom, holding her as a prisoner in Ashok Vatika. Ravana desired to marry her, however, the abduction led to a great war between the two powerful entities. Rama with his army attacked Lanka and killed Ravana in order to rescue his beloved wife Sita. This incident is widely described as the symbolic victory of good over evil.

ALSO READ| Indrajit Lankesh Records Statement With CCB On Drug Claims In Kannada Film Industry; Read

Saif Ali Khan to play Lankesh

In a recent announcement made by filmmaker Om Prakash, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the ‘most intelligent demon’, Lankesh in his upcoming movie Adipurush. After essaying the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Saif will be seen in a character that existed almost ‘7000 years ago’. Take a look at the announcement here:

ALSO READ| Akhilendra Mishra Initially Refused To Play Ravana In Anand Sagar's 'Ramayan'; Know Why

(Disclaimer: The contents of the article are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organisation, company, or individual. Republic does not support or promote any superstitious practice. The information provided on this website has been displayed from published sources and is provided only as a guide. Republic Media Network does not guarantee the accuracy of all the information presented and accept no liability in respect of any error)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.