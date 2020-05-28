Mebeina Micheal's Death: All About The 22-year-old Actor Who Passed Away In An Accident

Kannada television actress Mebeina Micheal died in a road accident on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. According to the reports, the 22-year-old actor was on her way to Madikeri, with her friends. Reports also stated that the accident took place near Devihalli in Karnataka.

All you should know about Mebeina Micheal

Mebeina Micheal was a Kannada Television actor. The 22-year-old actor shot to fame when she was crowned as the winner of Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life. The reality show was about a bunch of city-bred girls who tried to adapt to life in the village and do various physical tasks giving up the luxurious city lifestyle. Mebeina Micheal was crowned as the winner of Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life’s fourth season. She started her career in the entertainment industry as a model and became a household name with her stint on the reality TV show. Mebeina Micheal was also one of the most popular TV celebrities on social media.

Mebeina Micheal’s death

The reality TV show Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life’s host Akul Balaji took to his Twitter and expressed his shock on the news. In his tweet, Akul Balaji said that he is very shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Mebeina Micheal. He further added that Mebeina Micheal was one of his favourite contestants on the show. Talking about Mebeina Micheal, he said that she was so young and full of life and he is not able to digest the fact of her sudden demise. He extended his prayers to her family to get over this tragedy. The sudden demise of Mebeina Micheal has left the entire television industry in a huge shock.

Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KuB0UdsWnz — Akul Balaji (@AkulBalaji) May 27, 2020

Mebeina Micheal’s accident

Mebeina Micheal’s accident reportedly happened when her car rammed into a tractor. All the victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The reports further added that her friends are recovering at the hospital but Mebeina Micheal succumbed to her injuries. Reportedly, a case has also been filed at the Belluru police station and the police are investigating about Mebeina Micheal’s accident.

