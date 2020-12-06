Did You Know Shraddha Arya Began Her Acting Venture With Tamil Film ' Kalvanin Kaadhali'?

Television actor Shraddha Arya has now become a household name ever since she has featured as Preeta Arora is one of the most-watched TV shows Kundali Bhagya. But do you know Shraddha Arya entered the acting world at the mere age of 19? The actor also began her showbiz venture from the Tollywood industry. Continue reading to know more intriguing details about Shraddha Arya’s acting venture.

Shradhha Arya’s debut

Not many know, but Shradhha Arya after starring as a contestant in India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj made her debut performance in a Tamil romantic film Kalvanin Kaadhali. In the film, the actor shared the screen space with prominent South actors like Nayanthara and SJ Suryah. Directed by Tamilvannan, the movie was bankrolled by Lakshman. Kalvanin Kaadhali also featured Pyramid Natarajan, Vivek and Ganja Karuppu in pivotal roles.

Kalvanin Kaadhali’s plot

In the film, Shraddha Arya essays the role of Tina, a woman who is pursued by Sathya (Played by SJ Suryah). Sathya is a casanova by character, who aptly knows how to woo women. Eventually, Sathya’s path crosses with Haritha (Nayanthara). He successfully manages to impress her and Haritha falls for head over heels for him. However, when Sathya begins to fall in love with Haritha, she uncovers his real character and intentions. Broken Haritha ends their relation but Sathya regains her trust and earns her love back by proving his innocence.

Shraddha Arya’s professional front

Shraddha initially gained popularity with her stint in the shows like Tumhari Paakhi and Mein Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. In addition to appearing in several hit soap operas, the actor has also starred in several regional movies across Tollywood, Bollywood and Punjabi cinema. At present, she stars as Preeta Arora in the romantic-drama daily soap Kundali Bhagya. Along with her the soap opera also features Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role. Kundali Bhagya has successfully completed three-years run at the small screen. Such is the show’s popularity, that Shraddha has garnered several accolades for her role including Best Female Actor, Best Jodi Popular and Popular character female.

