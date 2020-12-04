'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For Dec 3: Ranking Revealed For The Call Center Task

This episode for Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins with the contestants voting certain housemates. They are asked to name four housemates and thus the contestants begin naming each other in sets of four. It is later revealed that the names are being spelt out for the call centre task. Bala argues that the names should not be taken of those contestants who failed to complete the call centre task. However, the remaining contestants disagree with him which results in them getting into an argument.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 3

The results are announced

As the results are supposed to be announced by Bigg Boss, the contestants initially have a small interaction among themselves. Jitha accuses Bala of favouring himself during the vote out. Bala tries to explain things to him, but he does not take any explanation from him. He tells him that he lost his sleep due to the task as he was receiving calls during the night as well. Bala tries to reason out with him, but Jitha doesn’t seem to be bothered with the conversation. Soon, a loud buzzer rings and Bigg Boss asks the contestants to be prepared for the results. Bigg Boss then names Aari as the winner with the most number of votes received. Sanam gets the second highest votes while Anitha gets the third place.

The contestants are not happy with the results

Archana is seen complaining to Nisha during the task. According to her, there has been favouritism. Archana tells Nisha that she believes that she should’ve stood in the second place. However, it is someone else who has taken her rightful place. Bala too seemed extremely upset with the outcome of the tasks and argues that his position has been robbed.

A huge fight breaks out

Bala speaks to Sanam and tells her that she doesn’t deserve the second spot. She tries to reason with him, but it turns into a fight. She asks him to put his finger down as Bala constantly points his finger at her. Bala refuses to do so and continues pointing at her. He soon removes his footwear and slaps it onto his hand. Sanam too gets upset with his behaviour and begins pointing at him as well. Things get out of control and the housemates eventually take the two away from each other.

